WWE Hall of Famer reveals the commentary advice that Vince McMahon has given him

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently shared the lessons that Vince McMahon instilled in him shortly after the former began working as an announcer for the company.

Since 2006, JBL has worked sporadically as a color commentator for both RAW and SmackDown, with Bradshaw adding a traditional southern flair to the broadcast. The legend has also been a part of pre-show panels for the company's premium live events.

While speaking on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Bradshaw recently admitted that it took him time to get comfortable behind the commentary desk. The veteran also revealed that Vince McMahon's advice helped him become a better wrestling announcer.

"'John, it’s not radio,’” JBL said “‘You don’t have to tell them it’s a dropkick. You don’t have to tell them it’s a Saito suplex and show off that you know what it was. People can see that. They need to know who this character is and why they should care about them.'"Once you realize that, you understand Vince’s mind for commentary." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The former WWE Champion has featured on many WrestleMania events as a vital member of the commentary team.

JBL on Vince McMahon's best trait

Having worked very closely together for over 20 years, both JBL and McMahon have formed a close bond.

Continuing his interview on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, JBL highlighted that despite Vince's power within WWE, he will always listen to people's opinions first,

"I tell people when they talk to Vince you got to understand that he’s going to listen to every word you say. He’s not going to interrupt you,” JBL said. “When you get done, he’s going to think for a second. It’s going to be uncomfortably long, but when he comes back he’s going to have an answer for you. It’s a remarkable trait.” H/T Wrestling Inc

While many believe that McMahon rules WWE with an iron fist, stories from performers like JBL highlight that Vince McMahon is open to suggestions that improve the product.

