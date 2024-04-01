Vince McMahon yelled at Becky Lynch backstage before her brawl with released WWE star

Becky Lynch recently revealed that Vince McMahon yelled at her in Gorilla Position before her segment with a former WWE Superstar.

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Lynch became the first woman to headline and win the main event of The Show of Shows. That night, she became a double Women's Champion. 24 hours later, she was involved in a segment with Lacey Evans on RAW.

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch revealed that Vince McMahon yelled at her before the big segment. Check out her comments below:

"There were fireworks, but my internal landscape wasn’t any different. I found it one of the harder things to write about in my book. That’s the thing people want to read about it. I understand that – it’s the culmination. Then the next night I’m brought back to earth when I had to do a segment with Lacey Evans on one-hour sleep while Vince was yelling at me in Gorilla. On the flip side, there was the confidence and the cockiness I walked around with leading up to that match at WrestleMania 35." [H/T: SI]

Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans had a lengthy feud after 'Mania

At Money in the Bank 2019, Lynch defeated Lacey Evans to retain her RAW Women's Title. The same story repeated at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019, where The Man submitted Evans to retain the gold.

The Man and Lacey Evans' final match took place at WWE Extreme Rules 2019. The main event of the show was an Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Match pitting Seth Rollins and Lynch against Baron Corbin and Evans. The bout was contested for the Universal and the RAW Women's Titles. Lynch and Rollins were victorious when all was said and done, and thus the Lynch-Evans feud came to a close.

The Sassy Southern Belle was released from the global juggernaut last year after she seemingly failed to get over with the audience.

