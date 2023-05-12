"Vince releasing her was the best" - WWE Universe wants 28-year old RAW star to join NXT after lackluster return

Triple H's rise to the top of the WWE creative chain has seen a number of changes made to the weekly product and the roster personnel. However, not everything has worked out as planned, as seen in Tegan Nox's case.

Tegan Nox was in NXT from 2017 to 2021 before being drafted to RAW as part of the 2021 Draft. Her tag team partner Shotzi stayed in SmackDown. However, the 28-year-old star was released from her contract on November 18, 2021, without ever appearing on the red brand.

After a year away from WWE, she returned to the company under Triple H's reign on the December 2, 2022, episode of SmackDown. She rescued Liv Morgan from an attack by Damage CTRL's Bayley and the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. As part of the 2023 Draft, she was drafted from the blue brand to the Monday Night Show.

Tegan Nox's last bout came on the April 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown in a dark match where she defeated Sonya Deville. Her final televised match was on the March 17, 2023, episode of SmackDown, when she teamed up with Emma in a loss against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Some fans feel her return has not lived up to expectations, and a return to NXT could do her wonders. One fan even felt that Vince McMahon releasing her was a good decision for her career.

Several NXT stars were drafted to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft

The WWE Draft for 2023 concluded recently. The rosters were shuffled, and several NXT stars were given a call-up to the main roster.

Former main roster star Apollo Crews was sent to RAW, while Indi Hartwell relinquished the NXT Women's Championship 31 days after winning it to move to the red brand. JD McDonagh and Zoey Stark were the remaining two NXT stars to move to the Monday Night Show.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were sent to Friday Night SmackDown. With a wealth of options at his disposal and the influx of fresh faces from the Tuesday night show strengthening the roster, it remains to be seen how Triple H books the shows moving forward.

The newly drafted NXT imports will be hoping to emulate the likes of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to make a mark on the main roster.

