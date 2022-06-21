"There's nobody close to that guy" - Vince Russo on a 10-time Champion challenging Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return on the latest SmackDown episode to confront Roman Reigns and set up another title match for SummerSlam. Wrestling fans have been noticeably unhappy over the booking as Lesnar and Reigns have had many marquee matches in recent years.

Vince Russo reacted to the SummerSlam announcement and admitted that he was initially surprised by WWE's decision to offer another Lesnar vs. Reigns showdown.

The former WWE writer, however, said that the creative team has made it a habit of repeating matches and storylines. He added that what happened on SmackDown was another example of the company's widely-disliked approach.

Here's what Vince Russo said on Legion of RAW:

"They are rehashing these things to death. When I saw the Roman Reigns-Brock thing, I was like, guys, are you serious, bro? How many times, like, seriously, bro?" [33:00 - 33:22]

Despite his issues with the upcoming championship match, Vince Russo believes that no other babyface talent in WWE currently comes close to the aura and drawing power of Brock Lesnar.

"There's nobody close to that guy you're talking about. There is nobody close," added the former writer. "There is no babyface close to that role, bro, not even close." [34:53 - 35:00]

Roman Reigns' reaction to WWE picking Brock Lesnar as his SummerSlam opponent

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been battling each other since 2015 as their first big singles match happened at WrestleMania 31.

A lot has happened since then, as Reigns has become one of WWE's most accomplished heels, while Brock Lesnar is presently portraying a unique babyface gimmick. The long-time rivals have competed at several premium live events, but the SummerSlam 2022 bout could be the last time they wrestle each other on a big stage.

Following their segment on SmackDown, WWE announced that Lesnar would challenge Reigns for the undisputed title in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 30th.

The Tribal Chief responded on social media and promised to give The Beast Incarnate one last beating before they go their separate ways.

"I've been standing as the ONLY one at the top of the mountain. On the Island of Relevancy. At the center of it all. One last ass-whooping for the beast. #WreckEveryoneAndLeave," tweeted Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's feud has gone on for far too long, but could SummerSlam mark their final meeting inside the squared circle? Only time will tell.

