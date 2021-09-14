"This has got nothing to do with her performance" - Former WWE writer on Alexa Bliss (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss sent out a message to Charlotte Flair this week on RAW ahead of their clash at Extreme Rules. Dr Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo broke down the Alexa Bliss character on the latest episode of Legion of RAW.

'The Twisted Goddess of WWE' had another run-in with Flair which did not end well for 'the Queen.' The WWE Raw Women's champion had a match with Shayna Baszler this week.

The former UFC fighter had seemingly buried the hatchet with Nia Jax after a distraction led to Jax losing her match against Flair last week. The two women left it all in the ring, but Flair got the better of Baszler after another miscommunication with Jax. Flair picked up the win with a devastating boot on Baszler.

Russo discussed Alexa Bliss' character work on RAW. He stated that he knew the character drew parallels from the Joker and Harley Quinn theme, but he did not understand the crux of the character. The former WWE head writer was of the opinion that Bliss had really gone over the top with the character in the last few months.

Russo said that Alexa Bliss and her doll Lilly were targeted more towards kids watching the show and mentioned that WWE was probably selling a lot of Lilly-themed merchandise.

“Bro, I don’t understand the Alexa Bliss character. Guys, I understand the whole Joker thing and Harley Quinn. But I do not understand this character at all bro, I don’t get it. And you know, Alexa is now really, really over the top with it. And again listen, I’m 60 Chris, I’m not supposed to get it. The kids love it and I’m sure they’re selling the dolls out but again bro, I’m just a firm believer in the show needing to be for everybody. This is not for me.”

Russo continued saying that Alexa Bliss was doing her best with the character. However, the inconsistencies made it hard to understand or get behind the idea. Russo pointed out that the mystic doll Lilly had supernatural powers for a week, and did not have them the following week. Russo concluded by saying that it was hard to follow the storyline and understand what was going on.

“Bless her heart, she’s giving it her all. This has got nothing to do with her performance. But I don’t understand, like you said bro, one week Lilly has magic powers, the one week she doesn’t. I don’t understand it bro, it's just not clear to me. I mean bro when you watch the movie Carrie, you get it. You understand what Carrie has and what she can do. I don’t know, I don’t understand, I don’t get it bro.”

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair had another encounter on RAW this week

After the match, Alexa Bliss showed up in the ring once again, this time with a gift for Charlotte Flair. Bliss handed Flair a new doll named "Charly." The doll was a spitting image of Lilly and had yellow hair as well as a Raw Women's Championship belt around its waist.

This led to a brawl between the two which ended with Bliss laying out Flair and posing with the title.

Watch the full video here:

Also Read

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam