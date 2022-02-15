"Austin Theory is a loser" - Wrestling Veteran says Vince Mcmahon might be done with the RAW star (Exclusive)

Austin Theory had a night to forget on RAW as he was on the receiving end of a vicious assault from Brock Lesnar. The latest installment of Monday Night RAW did not feature a segment between Theory and Vince McMahon, and Vince Russo feels like the WWE Chairman might already be done with the former NXT star.

Vince Russo recollected the recent booking decisions for Theory and concluded that WWE has seemingly pulled the plug on the young star's push.

The former WWE writer sarcastically reacted to the lack of development in the Theory-McMahon storyline and noted that the two-month build had wasted everyone's time.

Here's what Vince Russo briefly said about Austin and McMahon on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"Bro, please correct me if I'm wrong, but did I miss a Vince-Austin Theory (segment) on this show? So, we could assume now, based on what we've seen in the Royal Rumble, based on this, we can assume now, Austin Theory is a loser, and Vince McMahon is now going to be done with him. That's what we are assuming now, right? Great! Beautiful! That was worth everybody's time for the last two months," said Vince Russo. [13:29 – 13:53]

What happened with Austin Theory on RAW?

Theory was part of RAW's opening segment, which featured other Elimination Chamber contestants cutting promos before Saturday's big event.

Brock Lesnar was the last participant of the match to walk out to the ring, and he instantly targeted Theory, leaving him in shambles.

Austin waited for his opportunity to pounce, but an alert Beast Incarnate thwarted his attack as Brock Lesnar delivered two German suplexes and an F5 on Theory.

Brock Lesnar ended the segment by taking a selfie with Theory while the other superstars retreated to the backstage area.

Brock Lesnar will go into the Elimination Chamber as the favorite to win the match. As for Austin Theory, his high-profile storyline with Vince McMahon might have become an afterthought on WWE TV.

