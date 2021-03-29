"What did he do?!" - Former WWE writer believes the company is punishing Braun Strowman [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has given his opinion on the current Braun Strowman/Shane McMahon storyline. The former WWE head writer believes the company is punishing The Monster Among Men.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, he inferred how WWE often punishes superstars by giving them embarrassing storylines or matches when the company feels they have messed up. Russo also said there was no way the company trying to "bury" Braun Strowman in this manner could be an accident.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say on WWE's treatment of Braun Strowman:

"I hate to say this, but I have to tell you what’s really sad for me. Thinking of the Strowman gimmick and I’m thinking of what they’ve done with this guy."

"When I see guys like Strowman I’m like, “OK, what did he do?! What did Elias do? What did Elias say?” I always know there’s something there… I always hate to go back but, when Ed (Ferrara) and I were there, stuff like this didn’t happen. Because me and Ed would be like, “Wait a minute, you’re not screwing with our show! We’re not going to hold personal debts. We’re writing the best show possible.” That stuff never happened. But it happened before we were there and obviously it’s happening after. I don’t know what Braun did, I’m not there, but he had to do something. You can not purposely bury a talent like this that way. Without trying."

Vince Russo served as Head Writer for WWE from 1997 to 1999 when he left to join rival promotion WCW.

Vince Russo on Braun Strowman's string of pay-per-view losses

During the conversation between Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, the subject of Braun Stroman's losses at major events in 2017 and 2018 was brought up. Russo was adamant this kind of booking has severely damaged the legitimacy of Braun Strowman's character:

"The funny thing is, through that entire cycle, they would build him to get to the big match then lose! Build him again, they’d get to the big match again, then lose. After they did that twice, people were just done with him. How many times can you build a guy to get to the big match and lose? And that’s exactly what happened. You did that once? OK, he’s gonna get a comeback. You do that a second time, the guy is dead in the water."

What do you think of WWE's treatment of Braun Strowman? Let us know in the comments below.

