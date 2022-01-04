"He probably objected to it" - Former WWE personality feels Big E complained about losing to Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Big E losing the WWE Championship at Day 1 has abruptly displaced him from RAW's top spot. During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said The New Day member might have been against the decision to get pinned in the fatal five-way match.

Russo believed that both Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were better suited to take the final pinfall as it would have kept Big E strong in a loss. The former writer speculated that the 35-year-old star might have openly expressed his displeasure over WWE's booking.

Vince Russo is quite familiar with the inner workings of WWE and felt that instead of acting on Big E's complaints, the company decided to bury the former world champion by letting him take the fall in the end.

"Bro, I guarantee you 100%. This is how it went down. I guarantee you they put Lesnar in the match. They said that Lesnar was going over. I guarantee you, bro, Big E had an issue with that, a problem, and brought it up. So guess what, let us discuss this, Big E leaves the room; you know what the discussion is? Beat Big E! I'm telling you, bro. Chris, if that wasn't the case, it makes no sense. It makes no sense. You beat those other two guys; Big E never gets pinned to lose the title. That's his beef. I never got pinned. But if you pinned him, that's because he probably objected to it," said Russo.

Vince Russo continued in the same vein and spoke on what might have happened backstage leading up to the Day 1 WWE Championship match.

The company has spent months building up Big E's title reign, but it was all undone by his untimely defeat. Russo noted that WWE may have deliberately ignored the option to secure Big E's on-screen image:

"They probably had another story at the last minute. 'Oh, we're going to throw Brock in; he is going to go over.' And Big E would have been, 'What about my show? What about what we've been working towards?' Let's discuss it; they come out of that room; Big E is doing a job. But the fact that they did it the way they did, they didn't like something he said."

What's next for Big E after his WWE title loss?

As seen on the RAW after Day 1, WWE is finally going ahead with a long-awaited dream match as Brock Lesnar will defend his newly-won championship against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble.

Reports suggest that Big E was originally planned to retain his title at Day 1, but the last-minute changes spelled the unfortunate end of his run.

Big E could always claw his way back into title contention, but there are no guarantees whether that will happen given the current circumstances.

Will he be relegated to the mid-card division, similar to what happened to Kofi Kingston in the past? In the comments section below, let us know your predictions for Big E's immediate future on WWE television.

