"I don't have an issue with him" - Former WWE personality has a big problem with Veer Mahaan's booking (Exclusive)

Veer Mahaan picked up a predictable squash victory over Jeff Brooks on this week's RAW and gave a frightening account of his brutality after the match by refusing to break his submission finisher.

While Mahaan has helped WWE gain a viewership boost in India, Vince Russo wasn't too high on seeing the superstar go on a run of meaningless wins over enhancement talents.

WWE storylines often lack cliffhangers to keep fans hooked every week, and Russo stated that Mahaan going over "jobbers" was not the ideal way to get him over as a heel. The former WWE writer questioned the company's creative approach, as you can view below on Legion of RAW:

"You talk about cliffhangers. We've got Veer Mahaan to the ring is the next cliffhanger, and he's wrestling a jobber," noted Vince Russo. "And that is the cliffhanger. I'm coming back to see Veer Mahaan wrestle a jobber! Are you kidding me right now? I mean, who writes the show like this, bro? Who does this?" (20:19 - 20:47)

Vince Russo clarified that he had no problems with Veer and was just concerned about how the 33-year-old star was being presented on Monday Night RAW:

"I want to make stuff perfectly clear again before I get attacked; I have no issues with Veer Mahaan at all, no issues, bro," said Russo. "It's the booking and writing. I don't have an issue with him; I already put over his hair." (21:34 - 21:53)

Veer Mahaan has targeted the Mysterios since his re-debut

Mahaan patiently waited on the sidelines for months as WWE aired vignettes of his return as a singles superstar, which began in November 2021.

The former professional baseball player finally appeared on RAW after WrestleMania, assaulted Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and sent a strong message to other babyfaces on the roster.

The former NXT star defeated Dominik Mysterio on last week's RAW, and the young superstar had to be stretchered out of the arena as Mahaan did not release the Camel Clutch after the match.

As expected, Rey and Dominik were absent on the most recent edition of the Red brand, and Vince Russo also spoke about their status on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, which you can check out right here.

