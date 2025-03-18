Vince Russo blasts WWE fans following Rhea Ripley's appearance on RAW (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley went into business for herself on RAW this week. The former Women's World Champion interrupted the contract signing segment between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. What followed had fans questioning the future of the world title.

During the recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo criticized WWE fans for continuing to cheer for Rhea despite the segment's events.

"You know, Chris, again; it's like we just keep going back to the same thing. Rhea Ripley never has to do anything and she's gonna go out there and they're going to pop for her and they're going to go crazy for it, you know, so it doesn't matter."

He continued:

"Like that's the whole thing. They're not working for anything. This is a fan base, bro. And I've said this a million times before. If somebody goes out to the ring and drops a deuce in the middle of the ring, these people are going to go nuts. Seriously. Chris talks about it all the time. The Pavlovian dogs, they don't have to do anything. Nobody has to do anything, bro." [48:57 onwards]

WWE has yet to confirm Rhea Ripley's addition to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if Mami's actions will influence Adam Pearce's decision.

