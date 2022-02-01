"Another chance for Roman Reigns to scr*w Brock Lesnar" - Wrestling personality shares the reality of WWE Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sporstkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the WWE Elimination Chamber will add another chapter to the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns feud.

Lesnar was seething after Roman Reigns cost him the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. The Beast took matters into his own hands and entered the Rumble match at number 30. Lesnar went on to win the Rumble match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania.

Russo mentioned that Lesnar's addition to the Elimination Chamber match suggested that Reigns could once again prevent Lesnar from getting his hands on the WWE Championship. Here's what the former WWE writer had to say:

"The way they're looking at it, bro is that it's another chance for Roman Reigns to scr*w Brock Lesnar. That's all it is. He's going to scr*w him again and we're going to get more heat on Roman Reigns going into the match. That's it. Period. That's what it's about," Russo said. [32:53-33:14]

You can catch the full episode of Legion of RAW here:

Brock Lesnar will be in the Elimination Chamber match

This week on RAW, the Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar interrupted Bobby Lashley's celebrations. He announced that he would challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar then challenged Lashley to a rematch for the WWE Championship on the spot. MVP, however, denied the challenge on behalf of the new champ. Lesnar then promptly requested to be added to Lashley's next title defense. Adam Pearce made it official that The Beast Incarnate would be a part of the Elimination Chamber match at the next premium live event emanating from Saudi Arabia.

Who do you think will have the upper hand in the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns feud? Sound off in the comments!

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande