"They beat him to death" - Wrestling veteran claims former WWE Champion has no credibility to dethrone Roman Reigns

Former WWE personality Vince Russo has explained why he thinks Bobby Lashley isn't a credible enough threat to beat Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle on SmackDown. He is now scheduled to defend the title once again against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022.

In a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, Russo mentioned that there are no credible opponents who can beat The Tribal Chief at the moment. When asked whether Bobby Lashley could be the one, he pointed out that The Almighty has been beaten too many times on WWE programming:

"No, because they beat him to death, bro. They beat him, he's lost his share of matches." (25:49-25:58)

Vince Russo doesn't think The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would benefit WWE in the long-term

Roman Reigns and The Rock are two of the most influential personalities in the industry, each having legitimate drawing power and massive fan followings.

While there were already rumors circulating about The Head of the Table facing The Great One, Vince Russo has made his opinion known about how the high-profile match might affect WWE's business.

Speaking with Wrestle Buddy, Russo explained how a match between Reigns and The Rock would give WWE a shot in the arm, but that the hype would be fleeting. He said:

"Yeah but a fleeting shot in the arm, bro. Like if they ever had that at a WrestleMania or something, it would do good business and it would draw a great number. Bro, within two weeks, they would be back to business as usual."

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns gets an opportunity to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Rock. But first, he needs to get past The Beast Incarnate.

