Vince Russo on Cody Rhodes possibly defeating surprise WWE opponent at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 38 appearance could lead to Cody Rhodes defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu match.

Earlier this week, Austin accepted Owens’ invite to meet him in the ring on Saturday, April 2 in Dallas, Texas. It is currently unclear whether the two men will only participate in a talk show segment or compete in an official match against each other.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Austin and Rhodes’ possible WrestleMania roles:

“I think what they’re gonna do is I think Owens is gonna cut the promo in Texas… boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," said Russo. "I think Cody’s gonna come out, I think Cody’s gonna beat him, and I think Austin is gonna come out to put the period at the end of the sentence. That’s what I believe.” [4:56-5:17]

Vince Russo thinks WWE will delay Cody Rhodes’ return

Cody Rhodes has been heavily linked to a WWE return since his exit from AEW was confirmed on February 15.

With WrestleMania 38 less than a month away, Vince Russo thinks WWE’s decision-makers are delaying Rhodes’ comeback until the star-studded event:

“I think he is going to be a surprise at WrestleMania and, bro, I think it’s going to be against Kevin Owens," Russo continued. "I’m sticking to my guns because how many more [RAW] shows we got until WrestleMania? Three shows and we haven’t seen him yet. They’re not gonna hold the guy off. We’re either gonna promote it or he’s going to be a surprise.” [3:58-4:29]

Rhodes’ most recent WWE match came on May 20, 2016 when he competed as Stardust in a losing effort against Zack Ryder on WWE Superstars. The following week, he was granted his release from the company.

