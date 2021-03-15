"He has that level of talent" - Former WWE writer compares Bray Wyatt to Mick Foley [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has praised 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, comparing him to Mick Foley. The former WWE writer has also explained how he would incorporate elements of Foley's 'Three Faces of Foley' angle into Wyatt's WWE storyline.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo describes how he would write current WWE storylines - the wrestling creative explained how he would craft a story for Bray Wyatt using several of his personas, similar to what Mick Foley did with his personas in the 1990s:

"Because I can relate this to the three faces of Foley. I will tell you, Bray Wyatt has that level of talent, of a Mick Foley. I believe that if you give Bray Wyatt any character, he would get it over."

"I would almost go back to the roots. I would almost make this three faces of Foley-ish. I would bring back the Funhouse character, I would bring back Bray Wyatt with Braun - because they’ve totally killed that guy."

"I would bring in a writer specifically just for this. All he does is this story, the characters in Bray’s world, and that’s all this person does. On this alone, you could make this story so intriguing and must-see TV… I get depressed because I know we’re never going to get that."

Vince Russo says he speaks with Bray Wyatt on occasion

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

During a conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo also revealed he speaks with Bray Wyatt via direct messaging from time to time. Russo says he congratulates Wyatt for his success on WWE TV, to which Wyatt regularly responds:

"I’m gonna give you a little reveal here… I DM with Bray once in a while on Twitter. I never met the guy, but whenever he does something phenomenal, I write to him and I let him know. He writes back to me, he’s very, very respectful. What a miss. What a miss!"

You can watch the full clip from Writing with Russo here:

