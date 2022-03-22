"She should have been the bodyguard to a guy" - wrestling veteran compares current WWE Superstar to Chyna (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should have booked Rhea Ripley in the same way as WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

Ripley competed in a tag team match this week on RAW. On Monday, she teamed up with Liv Morgan to face Shayna Baszler and Natalya. The latter duo ultimately emerged victorious by pinning Morgan.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained why he was appalled by the way WWE is misusing Ripley. He stated that Ripley would be great as a monster heel and suggested that WWE could book her as they presented The Ninth Wonder of the World back in the day.

"My gosh bro," said Russo. "There is so much money written on Rhea Ripley and this is how you're using her?" (from 40:00 onwards)

Russo elaborated by making it clear that he would never book Ripley as part of a tag team.

"They should have done exactly what they did with Chyna," Russo continued. "She should have been the bodyguard to a guy, a heel. I don't know if they've done that since Chyna. That was a long time ago. That was 20 years ago. They could have found an Australian wrestler. They've both got the same accent. She needs to be in a stand-alone role and not in these tag team matches. It's ridiculous. It's so simple. It's so easy man." (from 41:38 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Chyna has several WWE accolades to her name

The Ninth Wonder of the World was a WWE trailblazer in the truest sense of the word. She was the first-ever female entrant in a Royal Rumble match. The powerhouse was also the first woman to win the Intercontinental Championship, and she held the title on two separate occasions.

She is also a former WWE Women's Champion, and she was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019 as part of DX.

Do you agree with Russo's comments? Are you enjoying Ripley's run on WWE RAW? Sound off below.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Chyna? Yes No 0 votes so far