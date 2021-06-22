"You can't do that" - Vince Russo critical of popular WWE Superstar after RAW [Exclusive]

Eva Marie's protege, Doudrop, squashed Naomi last week on WWE RAW. Naomi was back in action this week, teaming up with Asuka to face Eva Marie and Doudrop.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy with one aspect of the match. He was unhappy with Naomi's behavior following her loss. Russo had deemed Naomi's antics as something that is "basic" or "elementary":

"This is a little note but it's so elementary, it's so basic. Bro, what happened to Naomi last week? [She got pummeled] So why is she coming down to the ring dancing and smiling and sliding. You can't do that. You got killed last week. Somebody has got to be at that curtain. 'Naomi, last week you got squashed by somebody we never saw before. You can't come down smiling and glowing and sliding and laughing.' My god. That is so elementary." said Russo

Eva Marie was in action on WWE RAW last night

Eva Marie introduced her protege as Doudrop in a backstage interview before the duo faced Asuka and Naomi in tag team action. This was Eva Marie's first WWE match in five years.

Doudrop was impressive, basically taking on both Asuka and Naomi in the opening stages of the contest. Eva Marie tagged herself in and went for the cover, which was unsuccessful. This led to Doudrop refusing to tag back in and jumping off the apron.

Naomi took advantage of the situation and rolled Eva Marie up for the win. Naomi and Asuka will now be a part of the Women's Money In The Bank match after their win on RAW.

