Vince Russo criticizes Keith Lee's promos; reveals why the RAW Superstar will never get over (Exclusive) 

As advertised, Vince Russo was as honest as they come while reviewing the latest episode of RAW during the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Russo specifically spoke about Keith Lee's style of cutting promos, and the former member of WWE's creative team labeled it as 'atrocious.'

Vince Russo admitted that while he doesn't watch NXT, he'd always heard about how over Keith Lee was in the Black-and-Gold brand. Vince Russo said that Keith Lee would never get over if he continues to cut promos like he has been doing.

Vince McMahon likened Keith Lee's style to William Shatner and William Shakespeare in what ended up being a hilarious breakdown of the RAW segment.

Here's what Russo had to say about Keith Lee:

"Bro, when Keith 'The Dragon' Lee breaks into his William Shatner, bro, it's the worst. I think it's the worst thing I have ever seen. Bro, what is he doing? Was he a Star Trek mark growing up? It's atrocious. I don't watch NXT, Chris, because, listen, I watch seven hours of wrestling between RAW, SmackDown, and AEW. I'm not watching more than that. But when I hear how over Keith Lee was, and then I hear this guy cutting these promos. I'm like, this guy will never be over. He will never be over, and I'm like, who is producing this guy. Who thinks this is good. What do you think about those promos, bro? And then he does the hand like, it's like Shakespeare, and I'm like, bro, what are you doing?"

What did Keith Lee do on RAW?

Keith Lee was involved in a hard-hitting triple threat match on this week's RAW, which also featured Braun Strowman and Sheamus. Strowman won the contest to book his spot in the RAW Survivor Series team, and Keith Lee also looked great despite being on the losing end.

Advertisement

Lee's promos, however, have not impressed Vince Russo. What do you guys think? Do you agree with Vince Russo's assessment of Keith Lee's promos?

Make sure to check out the latest episode of Legion of RAW as Vince Russo also analyzed all the other big moments from the show.