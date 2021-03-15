"The biggest miss in the history of WWE" - Former WWE writer explains how he would book The Fiend's return [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has outlined how he would book The Fiend's storyline after referring to the character's current handling as "the biggest miss in the history of WWE."

In the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE explained that the company must not shy away from the fact Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive. He added WWE must maintain that element of the story upon his return through prosthetics.

"If you ask me as a writer and somebody who wrote that show, to me the whole Bray Wyatt fiasco, to me, this is the biggest miss in the history of WWE! Bro, when they bring Fiend back, he needs to be (scarred) big time. And you can do that. You could tease it in the back, he takes the mask off, we see the back of the head. They need to bring in a Hollywood guy, he needs to be a burn victim. And then, no problem, because he could put on the mask and still wrestle and not have the makeup. But when he takes that off he needs to be scarred."

Vince Russo says Bray Wyatt and The Fiend should be two separate characters

Russo then explained how he would separate the two characters - Bray Wyatt and The Fiend - to create a shock factor in the storyline.

"I’ve said this all along, if this were me writing this character I would tell such a compelling story. And I would tease it and I would keep you on the edge of your seat. We would eventually find out Bray was not The Fiend. And The Fiend is THE Fiend! I would do so much intricate storytelling here. Because that’s what you could do with Bray. We’ve got to come out of this. This guy really had to be burned in a fire. He really had to be disfigured. But much to our surprise, The Fiend is not Bray, he’s a completely seperate character! And it never was Bray!"

You can watch the full clip from Writing with Russo here:

