Vince Russo explains major difference in how WWE tells stories now (Exclusive)

On the latest edition of Off the SKript, Vince Russo was asked about The Big Show’s WWE debut at St. Valentine’s Day Massacre 1999. He said the plan for Big Show was the same as everyone else, as WWE simply booked from one pay-per-view to another in those days.

“Between those beats [WWE’s ‘Big Four’ PPVs], you’re writing in a block of month to month. You’re going from pay-per-view to pay-per-view. If we’re at the May pay-per-view and we’re shooting the pay-per-view, we’ve got to write the television for the next show, so at the May pay-per-view we know what the April pay-per-view is.

“So, from May to April we are concentrating on those four weeks to make people want to buy the pay-per-view. Remember, it was a different model then, bro. We had to make them buy the pay-per-view, so those four weeks everything was driven [towards the PPV].”

Vince Russo’s booking style compared to modern-day WWE

Unlike two decades ago, WWE no longer revolves its programming around monthly pay-per-views. As Vince Russo alluded to, WWE has had a different PPV model since the launch of the WWE Network.

Nowadays, it is not uncommon for more than one WWE PPV to take place per month. Top Superstars are also frequently left off PPVs, with WWE regularly rotating the Superstars that appear in main events.

