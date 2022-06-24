Former WWE head writer specifies what the promotion is doing wrong with Roman Reigns

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo says that Roman Reigns should be appearing on both RAW and SmackDown.

Reigns, who is currently signed to the blue brand of the promotion, recently signed a new deal with the company. Based on the deal, he is working on much fewer dates than before, similar to his WrestleMania 38 opponent, Brock Lesnar. The Tribal Chief did not defend his titles at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell - the two premium live events that have taken place since the Shows of Shows.

However, Roman Reigns was in action against Riddle for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last week on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, Russo explained that it makes no sense for WWE to make Roman Reigns appear only on the blue brand when he is the holder of both the WWE and Universal Championships.

"There is no doubt in my mind that if you are going to put both belts on one guy, he should be on both shows. Having the champion on one show and not the other one, no bro, I would definitely put that guy on both shows. " (32:31-33:40)

Roman Reigns defeated Riddle on SmackDown last week

wrestlingmaniac24 @wwemaniac24

#wwe #SummerSlam #MoneyInTheBank #RomanReigns #BrockLesnar this match again and we know who is winning the money in bank briefcase Seth freaking Rollins will cash in this match again and we know who is winning the money in bank briefcase Seth freaking Rollins will cash in #wwe #SummerSlam #MoneyInTheBank #RomanReigns #BrockLesnar https://t.co/y1HlIzpW5a

The Head of the Table defended his titles for the first time since WrestleMania 38 last week against Riddle.

The youngster put up a valiant effort against one of the best in the business but ultimately could not dethrone Reigns. He was caught mid-air with a vicious spear from the world champion which saw the end of the bout.

But Roman's joy did not last long as Brock Lesnar returned soon after to floor The Bloodline with three F-5's in the middle of the ring. The two men, who headlined this year's WrestleMania, will once again face each other at WWE's big summer event SummerSlam in a last man-standing match. The premium live event is scheduled to take place on July 30th.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far