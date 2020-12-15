RAW Underground made its debut on the August 3 episode of WWE's flagship show. The concept was introduced by Shane McMahon in a bid to try and boost ratings, who was back on WWE television for the first time in eight months. Shane had previously been "fired" from his on-screen role in October 2019.

RAW Underground continued for a few weeks and saw shoot-style matches between various Superstars including some developmental talent. The concept ended up being scrapped a few weeks later in October.

It was reported at the time that RAW Underground got cancelled because WWE was worried that the extras used in the segments added the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

A number of main roster stars featured on RAW Underground while it was on air, including Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Nia Jax and members of The Hurt Business.

Vince Russo reveals Shane McMahon's thoughts on RAW Underground

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WCW executive Vince Russo briefly discussed the scrapped RAW Underground concept. Russo spoke about a recent email exchange that he had with Shane McMahon and revealed the latter's thoughts on RAW Underground. Russo said that Shane was enthusiastic about RAW Underground concept:

Shane goes on TV, Spaldings to the wall, gives it his all, I mean like a lunatic. I gotta be honest with you, I was kind of emailing with Shane [McMahon] when this first started and he was asking me what I thought about it and he was gung ho on this idea.

On a previous edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo had given some inside details regarding why WWE had come up with the RAW Underground concept. Russo had revealed that USA Network was unhappy with ratings and storylines. As a result, WWE pitched two ideas to the USA Network - RAW Underground and the RETRIBUTION storyline. You can check out the full details HERE.

