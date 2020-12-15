On a backstage segment during this week's edition of WWE RAW, we saw members of The Hurt Business approaching a member of the crew backstage. The crew member in question was eating a 'bronut' and wearing a Riddle cap.

The Hurt Business surrounded the crew member who asked them if anyone wanted to try one of the donuts. Bobby Lashley then took a carton of milk and emptied it on the guy's head. Former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on this backstage segment on the latest edition of Legion of RAW.

Vince Russo's take on The Hurt Business' backstage segment on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE Writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the aforementioned backstage segment involving The Hurt Business. Russo was not a fan of the segment and the way The Hurt Business were presented:

These four massive blue-chip athletes are pouring a carton of milk over this guy's head. It's like, who comes up with that? Who looks at these four guys and comes up with that? I don't understand.

Think about this. You've got MVP, Alexander, Benjamin and Lashley standing in front of you. Think about those four guys and how intimidating... and they're pouring milk over a white guy's head that weighs about a buck fifty. How do you even come up with that? How is that in somebody's mind?

Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were in six-man tag team action later in the night on WWE RAW. They went up against Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Bobby Lashley picked up another big win for The Hurt Business after forcing Jeff Hardy to tap out to the Hurt Lock.

MVP was in singles action later on in the night against Riddle. The Original Bro picked up the win in what was a pretty quick match. We haven't seen the last of Riddle's feud with MVP and the rest of The Hurt Business.

