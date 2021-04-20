Vince Russo not happy with current champion's booking on RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy with how RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was booked on last night's show. Russo felt that there wasn't much logic behind how Ripley acted from ringside during the main event where Charlotte Flair faced Asuka.

Vince Russo opened up about the main event on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show. The former WWE writer said that after the events of last week, Ripley should have baying for blood.

"Let's back it up to last week. Charlotte came out and beat the cr*p out of Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Again logic, I swear to god if I was ever stuck I was like, go back to logic. Okay, so... Charlotte came out and beat the cr*p out of Rhea Ripley and Asuka last week. So this week, Rhea Ripley gets her satisfaction by screwing Charlotte so Asuka goes over. So in other words, she would not want to get any physical retribution on Charlotte, she wants to screw Charlotte. That's what I'm talking about. If you got attacked last week, you're looking for blood this week. You're not looking to screw somebody in a match. That's the problem bro. It makes Rhea Ripley look weak. You should have wanted to give Charlotte a receipt. You don't care about Asuka. You don't care about the match. That's logic."

Asuka faced Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW

RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was at ringside for the main event of RAW as Asuka took on Charlotte Flair. The match itself was short and pretty even until Rhea Ripley got involved. Ripley's interference opened the door for Asuka to roll up Charlotte Flair for the win.

Charlotte was not happy and pretty much went berserk after the match by attacking a referee. She has now been suspended by WWE along with a fine.