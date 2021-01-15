Vince Russo highlights flaw in Roman Reigns' current WWE storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns’ current storyline with Jey Uso and Kevin Owens is too repetitive.

Over the last few weeks, Roman Reigns and his cousin have been involved in several matches and physical altercations with Owens on SmackDown. In storyline, Owens suffered a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys two weeks ago, ruling him out of in-ring action for the time being.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript, Russo mentioned that SmackDown has had a lot of praise online lately. However, he thinks Roman Reigns’ storyline has only received such rave reviews because fans’ expectations have been lowered so much.

“Everybody’s putting SmackDown over, SmackDown over, Uso, Reigns, this is great, this is great, this is great. Well, bro, to me, part of that is how low we’ve lowered the bar. Bro, I swear to you for the last six weeks I feel like I see Kevin Owens beats up Jey Uso, so the next week Roman Reigns and Jey Uso need to beat up Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens comes back the next week, ‘I’m gonna beat you up, Jey Uso!’ They’re repeating it over and over and over.”

What’s next for Roman Reigns?

Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns

With Kevin Owens recovering from his storyline injuries, Adam Pearce has emerged as the next challenger for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. The WWE official won a gauntlet match on last week’s SmackDown after Roman Reigns and Jey Uso attacked his opponent, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce is due to take place at the Royal Rumble on January 31, 2021.

