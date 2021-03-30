"Atrocious" - Vince Russo not impressed with promos during WWE RAW [Exclusive]

On this week's edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was left uninspired by the promo work during the contract signing segment on WWE RAW last night.

Asuka will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37. The match was made officiial after Asuka accepted Ripley's challenge last week on WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about the contract signing segment between the two female superstars, and openly declared how unhappy he is with creative the mic work in this segment:

"This Rhea Ripley segment... first of all, I don't mind ripping creative because they're sleepwalking through this. I have no problem ripping you if you aren't trying. When we did this contract signing and you got Ripley talking, and Asuka, and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler... bro, this is amateur hour on the mic. This is absolutely amateur hour."

"If you're a professional wrestler and you can't put yourself in the moment, I'm sorry, you shouldn't be there. These women, in this segment, were atrocious on the microphone and how they got to this spot... Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are atrocious on the microphone."

What went down between Asuka and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

Asuka and Rhea Ripley had a contract signing on RAW ahead of their match at WrestleMania 37. The segment led to Rhea Ripley sending Asuka face-first into the table.

This was followed by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszer, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, coming out with Reginald. Baszler and Jax ripped into Asuka and Ripley on the mic. Nia Jax then challenged Asuka and Ripley to a tag team match next week on RAW. Asuka was still on the ground at this stage and Rhea Ripley accepted the challenge on their behalf.

