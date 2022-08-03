"You keep them alive" - Former WWE personality speculates possible reason for Kevin Owens's absence (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has speculated on the possible reason why Kevin Owens missed this week's episode of Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Owens might be hurt at the moment but wasn't too sure about the statement.

He further suggested how wrestlers could be kept active despite an injury and still get booked at the same time:

"I think he's hurt or something, I don't know, I don't know. But bro, that's the thing. Bro, I cannot tell you how many times I worked with hurt wrestlers and it didn't matter, there's a million things they could do and not wrestle. They don't disappear, you keep them active, you keep them alive, they don't just go away and then reappear," said Russo. [34:20 – 35]

When was Kevin Owens's last appearance in WWE?

Kevin Owens has been feuding with Ezekiel in WWE since the night after WrestleMania 38. The former Universal Champion is convinced that Ezekiel and Elias are the same people and has been trying to prove his point for quite some time now.

However, a few weeks ago on RAW, both brothers appeared together and shared the screen for the very first time on WWE programming. This also led to Elias attacking Owens with his guitar.

The Prizefighter's most recent match in WWE was back in early June when he lost to Ezekiel on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly enough, he was also not booked for this year's SummerSlam premium live event. It is yet to be known when the Canadian Superstar will be returning to programming.

With Triple H now in charge of WWE's Head of Creative Team, one could expect Kevin Owens to be pushed to be a main event-level talent once again. Especially with his contribution to the black-and-gold era of NXT and his relationship with The Cerebral Assassin.

