"Who represents Texas more?" - Former WWE writer has a dream opponent for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Cody Rhodes could be a suitable adversary for Kevin Owens at this year's WrestleMania.

Over the last few weeks, Owens has been bashing Texas, the venue for WrestleMania 38. Owens also had several exchanges with WWE Legends from Texas such as JBL, Booker T, and even Shawn Michaels. This week on the KO Show, Owens again took the opportunity to express his dislike for Texas.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo predicted that Steve Austin would not be coming back for a match against Owens. Rather, the wrestling veteran was of the opinion that WWE could reserve that spot for a returning Cody Rhodes.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"This Owens-Texas thing and they're throwing JBL, Booker T, and Austin, and I said it, there's no way Austin's coming back for a match if this is the storyline. Is that the Cody Rhodes spot at WrestleMania? Who represents Texas more than Cody Rhodes?" [from 52:11]

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will compete for the RAW Tag Team Championships next week

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will compete in a triple threat tag team match next week with the fate of the RAW Tag Team Championships hanging in the balance. They face RK-Bro and the current champions Alpha Academy in this buzzworthy bout.

The duo have looked unstoppable since teaming up, as they defeated RK-Bro last week. This week on RAW, Owens and Rollins also beat Alpha Academy in a non-title match. The two best friends landed a combination of finishing moves on Chad Gable to pick up the three count this week.

