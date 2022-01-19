WWE veteran lashes out at big mistake before Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley 

Vince Russo recently aired his honest thoughts on Bobby Lashley's booking ahead of his much-awaited match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

Lashley was featured in the main event of RAW this week that saw him face Seth Rollins in a singles match. Both superstars relied on their respective strengths to assert dominance inside the ring.

The bout wasn't met with a clean finish as The All Mighty was attacked by former Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Bobby Lashley managed to quickly recover from the surprise attack and hit back with an equally vicious response.

Seth Rollins, who hoped to be a silent spectator of the assault on his opponent, was also on the receiving end of a superkick from The Usos who made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW.

Vince Russo questioned the booking decision involving Lashley and criticized his inability to beat Rollins. He feels that it compromised The All Mighty's credibility before his big match against Brock Lesnar. Russo also took a shot at Vince McMahon by comparing the build-up to the bookings during the "Attitude Era".

"We're supposed 2 believe that Lashley can beat Brock Lesner when he couldn't beat Seth Rollins in 30 minutes? U Protect Rollins, who fans know has 0 chance of going over Roman-for WHAT? This is coming from same guy who Booked the "Attitude Era"? OK," tweeted Vince Russo.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso

RussosBrand.com We're supposed 2 believe that Lashley can beat Brock Lesner when he couldn't beat Seth Rollins in 30 minutes? U Protect Rollins, who fans know has 0 chance of going over Roman-for WHAT? This is coming from same guy who Booked the "Attitude Era"? OK. We're supposed 2 believe that Lashley can beat Brock Lesner when he couldn't beat Seth Rollins in 30 minutes? U Protect Rollins, who fans know has 0 chance of going over Roman-for WHAT? This is coming from same guy who Booked the "Attitude Era"? OK. RussosBrand.com https://t.co/wOoJOQZosZ

World Championship feuds ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are set to defend their respective championships at Royal Rumble later this month.

The Beast Incarnate will put his WWE Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley whereas The Tribal Chief will face Seth Rollins in the Universal Championship match. The creative team has invested heavily in both these feuds ahead of the first big premium live event of the year.

Lashley and Lesnar's match has been in the making for over a decade. Both superstars share a similar background and are set to face each other in what would be one of the most believable big matches we have seen in a long time.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will meet for the weigh-in on WWE RAW next week. It will be exciting to see if Lashley gets back at the champion for insulting him during their last encounter.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the other hand, Reigns' clear message to Rollins is bound to have its repercussions. The Architect is likely to pay another visit to SmackDown and one-up his former Shield brethren to further build-up the Universal Championship feud.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das