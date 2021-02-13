Vince Russo on the one WWE Superstar who Vince McMahon was close with (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says very few WWE Superstars have ever been as close to Vince McMahon as The Undertaker.

The close relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker was discussed on the Undertaker: Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network in 2020. The Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool, said during the series that her husband feels like he can never reject an offer from the WWE Chairman.

Russo recently reviewed WrestleMania 13 on SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript series with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Discussing The Undertaker’s win over Sycho Sid, Russo said ‘Taker was the ultimate “corporate guy” for Vince McMahon.

“'Taker, for as long as he was there, he was the company baby. Bro, listen, there were very few people who were as close to Vince as 'Taker was. He never went anywhere else, you have all that, but he was like the corporate guy.”

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s thoughts on Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, Sycho Sid, and more.

Why is The Undertaker so respected by Vince McMahon and WWE Superstars?

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker

Advertisement

The Undertaker is widely considered to be one of the most respected WWE Superstars of all time. Vince Russo said Vince McMahon and the WWE locker room respect him so much due to his work ethic and ability to fight through pain.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’d sit there and I watch his match. His match was always on last, and they would tear it down no matter who he was in there with. And then, bro, after every match there was a trainer, the guy’s name was Francois Petit, and Francois would be waiting on the other side of the curtain.”

Russo said The Undertaker would immediately go to a quiet area of the arena with the trainer when WWE shows ended. While the rest of the roster left for the next town, The Undertaker would “lay out in agonizing pain” to receive treatment after his matches.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.