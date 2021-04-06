Vince Russo predicts a big title change at WWE WrestleMania 37 [Exclusive]

Vince Russo reviewed WWE RAW in this week's edition of the Legion of RAW show and he had an interesting prediction for one of the title matches.

The New Day will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania. The match will be Omos' in-ring debut in WWE.

In this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, host Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the match between Xavier Woods and AJ Styles on RAW.

After analyzing the result, Russo predicted that we could see a title change in the RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

"I have a very strong suspicion that AJ and Omos are going over."

Chris Featherstone also pointed out that WWE are hyping up Omos' debut at WrestleMania. Russo replied that he doesn't have a good feeling about Omos' upcoming in-ring debut:

"I don't have a good feeling about this, I just don't. It's my gut. I just don't have a good feeling about this."

AJ Styles faced Xavier Woods on WWE RAW this week

Ahead of the RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 37 this coming weekend, AJ Styles faced Xavier Woods in singles action on WWE RAW.

The match started off with Styles and Woods going back and forth. Styles dominated at one stage and locked in the Calf Crusher on Xavier Woods. However, he was forced to break the hold due to a scuffle between Kofi Kingston and Omos out at ringside, which started after Kofi tossed a mic at Omos.

Kingston got into the ring and distracted Styles, giving Xavier Woods an opening. Styles was clearly livid with Kofi for entering the ring. When he turned his attention back to his opponent, Xavier Woods rolled him up to pick up the win. Needless to say, The Phenomenal One did not look happy with how things had turned out.

