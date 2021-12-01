Vince Russo reacts to Austin Theory getting slapped by Vince McMahon on RAW (Exclusive)

Austin Theory seems like the next big recipient of a push on WWE RAW, as only a handful of WWE Superstars get to be in angles with Vince McMahon.

The former NXT star getting slapped by the WWE Chairman was one of the most significant moments from this week's episode of WWE RAW. After the show, Vince Russo made a few interesting observations about the segment.

On the newest edition of Legion of RAW, discussed Theory's newfound prominence on the red brand. Previously, the former WWE writer claimed that the young star would never get over on the main roster. On Monday, Russo highlighted the odd timing of Theory's push and wondered if his past comments had anything to do with it.

"I don't know if I had anything to do with these segments," said Russo. "...In the last month, I did make the statement that Austin Theory is never going to get over. And in the last month, I p*ssed off Vince McMahon pretty badly. So, I don't know if this is a combination of... me p*ssing Vince off and saying Austin Theory is never going to get over."

Russo then sarcastically stated that Austin Theory wouldn't make it big in WWE if he continues to get slapped by a 76-year-old man on TV.

"So, Vince now is going get Austin Theory over by a 76-year-old man slapping him across the face," Russo continued. "I guess that's supposed to get Austin over in Vince's world; I think that gets him over."

Monday's episode of WWE RAW left fans wondering what will happen next, as McMahon told Theory that he still has a lot to learn. It seems like the chairman will continue to work with the young star moving forward.

What does WWE have in store for Austin Theory?

Austin Theory had the unique honor of watching RAW with Vince McMahon on Monday. The 24-year-old superstar had several segments with the WWE Chairman throughout the show.

WWE is seemingly positioning Theory as the next big thing on the red brand, but fans have criticized the way the company has attempted to do so. Regardless, it's fair to wonder what will happen next. Working with McMahon on WWE TV has firmly placed Theory in the spotlight, so he could become a breakout star on WWE RAW.

Did you enjoy the segments with Theory and McMahon on Monday night? Sound off below.

