"Nobody gets fired over this?" - Possible issue with The Fiend being reborn revealed [Exclusive]

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss hinted that The Fiend could be returning with a new avatar, and that he could be reborn soon. She was seen sitting on a pentagram after her distraction cost Randy Orton the gauntlet match. Vince Russo, however, had some objections about the possible manner in which The Fiend might return.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt faced Randy Orton at WWE TLC in a Firefly Inferno match. On that occasion, things ended badly for The Fiend, with Randy Orton burning him alive. Since then, Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE television, with Alexa Bliss coming out by herself and apparently talking to his ghost.

In the fire, HE was destroyed. But in the future, HE will be reborn 😈 #LetMeIn pic.twitter.com/LjjmaDMQAS — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 16, 2021

During the latest Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about the issues surrounding The Fiend's return in a possibly new avatar. He said that WWE had not done enough with The Fiend character as it was, and having him return with a whole new gimmick was wasting the potential of the character that existed.

Russo said that Bray Wyatt had been wasted by WWE and that someone needed to be fired for not having booked The Fiend better.

"This is like, you guys got to be freaking kidding me. She's talking about a rebirth. So what that tells me bro, is that we are going to be seeing another dimension of The Fiend. You have not done anything with The Fiend! Time out bro! You guys sc***ed up Bray Wyatt. Now you have done nothing with The Fiend and now he's going to warp into something else because you guys don't know what to do with him? My God! It's going to go back to what we were just talking about. Nobody gets fired over this? Nobody's being fired over this?"

The Fiend's possible return to WWE television

The Fiend has not been seen on WWE television since he was burnt alive by Randy Orton at TLC. However, with Alexa Bliss hinting that The Fiend will return soon, it could be extremely bad news for Randy Orton.

Orton has been haunted by his feud with The Fiend and has missed out on several opportunities thanks to interferences, and at Elimination Chamber, he has yet another chance to win the WWE Championship.

It could be that The Fiend returns during the Elimination Chamber match to interfere in proceedings. But for the moment, it remains unconfirmed.