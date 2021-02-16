"I think they are holding off on a lot of things" - Former writer reveals possible reason WWE is not booking Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns [Exclusive]

Brock Lesnar has been absent from television for a long time, while Roman Reigns has taken a critical position on the WWE roster. Former WWE writer Vince Russo has now discussed the possible reasons the company is not booking The Tribal Chief against either The Rock or Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns has been leading WWE SmackDown alongside his Special Counsel Paul Heyman, with the assistance of his cousin Jey Uso. Since returning at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns has turned heel and become the WWE Universal Champion. Having held the title since then, The Tribal Chief has firmly established his dominance on the Blue brand.

During Sportskeeda's recent Legion of RAW, Vince Russo talked about how WWE had a tendency to hold off on big storylines at times. Given the pandemic, Vince Russo suspected that WWE was holding off on two crucial storylines surrounding Roman Reigns.

One of the storylines he talked about was that of Reigns facing Brock Lesnar, with Paul Heyman being the basis for the feud. The other was against Reigns' own family member, The Rock.

"Here's what I think is happening. I think they are holding off on a lot of things. And bro, I'm telling you, I think while they are holding off, by the time that they get there, people are not going to care. I'm telling you, bro, I was faced with this a lot where I wanted to do some big things, but no, 'No no, too soon. Hold it off.'"

"And I say, 'Hold it off for what? You don't know what tomorrow brings bro. Do it now, and we'll come up with the next best thing, and the next best thing, and the next best thing.' But I think they are holding off on Heyman-Brock-Reigns, the Reigns-Rock, I think they are holding stuff off bro, and I think they are in jeopardy of people not caring, man."

Roman Reigns could possibly have a rivalry with The Rock or Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns' success has been achieved through the help of Paul Heyman. With Brock Lesnar no longer on the WWE roster, Heyman joined forces with Roman Reigns. Fans have speculated that this could lead to a feud between Lesnar and Roman when The Beast returns to the company, but for now, it remains unsure.

#TBT to 2002 ... Advocating for the Reigning Defending Undisputed @WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World @BrockLesnar. 18 years later, we're still on top. Still hold the gold. And still headed to the main event of @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/QGDX7uJXpT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2020

At the same time, with Roman Reigns' current gimmick being all about his family, there has been some speculation about Reigns facing The Rock in the future. The two have exchanged words on social media as well, lending credence to the rumors, but for the moment, without an audience, the feud seems unlikely as well.