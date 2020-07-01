Vince Russo reveals what he thinks is the strangest thing about Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is certainly one of the most fascinating personalities in this business.

The WWE Chairman has had a major impact on the wrestling industry.

Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone recently helmed a Facebook Live session with none other than former WWE writer Vince Russo. While talking about his time in WWE, Russo opened up on working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and revealed what he thought was the strangest thing about him.

Vince was just a strange dude bro, like, he really was. To me, the strangest thing about him, and it's really no secret, but bro it's just that sophomoric humor, loving d**dy jokes, and p**sing, and throwing p**s in people's faces, f**ting, that aspect of him blew me away. It was so childlike and so juvenile that, unless you were around him and you saw it with your own two eyes, you wouldn't have believed that guy was capable of being that way. But he had a very juvenile, sophomoric, sense of humor.

Vince McMahon has made a major impact on the pro-wrestling business

Vince McMahon is widely regarded as possibly the greatest businessman this industry has ever seen. Additionally, he is also deemed as being a fascinating human being whose mind works in a way that many simply can't comprehend.

A string of wrestlers and other wrestling personalities have spoken about Vince McMahon in the past, but not many can claim to have worked as closely with him as Russo did back in the Attitude Era.

The duo, along with a few others, was instrumental in churning out engaging angles and characters that helped WWE defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars.