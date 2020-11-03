The build to Survivor Series is in full swing as WWE presented yet another episode of Monday Night RAW this week. After the show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo joined Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW to review the episode of the Red brand and had some huge praise for Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt recently aligned himself with Alexa Bliss on RAW, and the sinister pairing has been a talking point among the WWE Universe. Speaking of Bray Wyatt, Vince Russo went on to say that Wyatt is an absolute genius. Russo then claimed that WWE should have fired everyone because they failed a character as amazing as Bray Wyatt.

"I love Bray. I think he is a genius. He is an absolute genius. The fact that they failed that character Bray Wyatt, everybody should have been fired. If you fail a character like that with that type of talent, you need to go."

WWE making the same mistake with The Fiend as they did with Bray Wyatt

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were involved in yet another bizarre Firefly Fun House segment. On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE doesn't know what to do with these segments, and they are just being forced now.

He mentioned that WWE is making the same mistake with The Fiend as they did with Bray Wyatt's original character earlier. He even pointed out a certain moment when WWE referred to The Fiend as Bray Wyatt and criticized them for destroying the aspect of mystery around him.

"Here's what pains me, I'm seeing the same thing happening with The Fiend now. Here's what I'm noticing bro, these (Firefly) Fun Houses now, they are being forced. They don't know what to do, like look at the way this one ended. They don't know what to do. So it's like, 'okay bro we need a Firefly Fun House segment,' but they are getting less and less and being worded down more and more. I see them doing the same thing to him that they did to Bray Wyatt. And I noticed this a couple of weeks ago, The Fiend is wrestling, and they were saying it's Bray Wyatt."

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has made his intentions clear and has his eyes set on WWE Champion Randy Orton. With Drew McIntyre also involved in the mix, it will be interesting to see how WWE books the feud going forward. Randy Orton also has to worry about his Survivor Series opponent, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

