Vince Russo explains how WWE's declining ratings could hurt future TV deals [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently opened up about how WWE's declining ratings could hurt future TV deals.

Russo has held major creative roles in several top wrestling promotions, including WWE and WCW. He was head writer for both WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed WWE ratings and how the show can be improved.

Vince Russo addressed WWE's declining ratings and how it could affect future television deals. Russo felt that at some point, there may not be many suitors for WWE's content.

"They're getting these big deals but now what is starting to happen, FOX and USA are seeing they're not really delivering on the numbers as promised and they're not getting the numbers they expected," Russo said. "But, like I said, there's other people in line. But when those other people shell out the coin and they don't get the numbers, all of a sudden there isn't going to be anyone knocking at the door anymore."

Vince Russo on whether WWE's ratings could hurt future TV deals

While discussing significant issues with the current WWE product, Vince Russo said that it was stuck in the past. Russo went as far as to state that if WWE doesn't change, it will slowly fade away.

"Time has passed them by," Russo said. "The world is looking at WWE in the rearview mirror. That has to change at some point. Otherwise, the world is going to go so far ahead, that you're not even going to see them in the rearview mirror anymore. That's what is happening. So unless there's a drastic change this is literally going to just die a slow death."

You can catch Vince Russo on SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW every Monday night.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.