The Hurt Business has become one of the most interesting factions on WWE TV right now. Led by MVP, The Hurt Business consists of the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

After tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo joined Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW to review the show. Russo pointed out WWE's mistake with The Hurt Business and their booking mentioning how the company could have positively booked the faction to bring some sense of reality to the entire angle.

"One of the biggest problems with RAW is, there is no sense of reality. So, if I'm writing RAW, The Hurt Business is coming together the same time "Black Lives Matter" is coming together. And that's what it's about and that's what they are talking about and they are trying to get more and more blacks to join the cause. And bro I'll tell you right now, I would have done it in a positive way, because that would have been great PR for WWE. The black athletes are getting together, uniting, and they are trying to put positivity out there."

WWE's hidden meaning behind the booking of The Hurt Business

Vince Russo then pointed out how The Hurt Business has only been feuding against "black" people and beating them up, be it WWE Superstars or other on-screen characters.

"Bro do you notice what they are doing? Every single week, they've got the black people beating up the black people. They did it to Titus. If you remember last week, they bullied the guy in catering and it just happened to be a black guy. I'm like so there are no white people back there? While Black Lives Matter is happening, they are doing black on black."

He then went on to criticize the company and even claimed that they are doing this on purpose to take a shot at "Black Lives Matter" instead of sending a positive message.

"You cannot tell me they are not doing that on purpose. I mean you look at Titus and you look at the guy last week, and now they are in there against New Day. Outside of your arena, black people are uniting all over the world. You're pitting them against each other. I know them and I know the system, and they are purposely doing that when this could have such a strong message and such a positive message. But what is it, it is black guys beating up other black guys, because you are taking a shot at (Black Lives Matter)? It's way too obvious for me!"

Vince Russo discussed how The Hurt Business has only been feuding against the likes of Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and R-Truth ever since the movement started. He then claimed that there is a hidden meaning behind that.

"Because I worked there, I always know that there is a hidden meaning behind that. And nobody's looking for that. You look week after week after week, and it's black on black violence. It's black pitted against black since "Black Lives Matter" started."

Nevertheless, The Hurt Business is currently dominating the scene on Monday Night RAW, even defeating RETRIBUTION on multiple occasions. At WWE Survivor Series later this month, the CEO of The Hurt Business and current United States Champion Bobby Lashley will take on the Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn.

