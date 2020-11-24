WWE RAW Superstar Lana has featured more prominently on the Red brand over the last few weeks. Lana was put through a table by Nia Jax for nine consecutive weeks on RAW, but that streak ended on the RAW after Survivor Series.

On this week's Legion of RAW (which you can watch below), Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke with former WWE writer Vince Russo, who tried to explain the Lana situation and what WWE are trying to do with her on RAW.

Vince Russo on what WWE are trying to do with Lana

Chris spoke about the backstage segment that Lana had on RAW and said that she now seems to be portraying a babyface gimmick, one that doesn't think that she deserves a shot at the title after the numerous Samoan Drops at the hands of Nia Jax. He asked Russo what WWE are trying to do with Lana and this is what the former WWE writer had to say:

"I just think they're trying to make her as stupid as possible. This stuff pops them. They think it's funny and it pops them, and it's a game. I'll tell you exactly what's going on behind the scenes. They're trying to break her, that's exactly what they're doing. She's married to a wrestler Rusev (Miro in AEW) who knows exactly what they're trying to do. So, Rusev is there saying 'don't sell this, act like this is the greatest storyline you've ever been in and you can't wait to go through the next table.' The first time they (Nia Jax) put Lana through a table that's how she put it over online - 'oh, I've always dreamed of going through a table'. So that's the mind game... this will continue - the more she doesn't sell, the more hell bent they will get on getting her to sell. She's married to a wrestler who knows the game and he's saying, 'no matter, when they give you your marching orders on Monday you tell them how great it is and you can't wait to go out there and do it' because that pis*es them off more than anything."

Russo then concluded by stating that there's a lot of valuable television time that's being wasted with this angle.

Lana teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Asuka to face WWE Women's Tag Team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match, which the former won.

Please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling and Legion of RAW if you use any of the quotes