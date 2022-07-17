"WWE is not in a very good position" – Veteran thinks up-and-coming star should usurp Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Wrestling personality Vince Russo believes Riddle could be a prospect to succeed Roman Reigns as the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Since his foray into the main roster, Riddle has emerged as a breakout star for WWE. His pairing with Randy Orton as RK-Bro cemented him as one of the top stars on the RAW brand. The tandem also held the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

The former writer spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Writing with Russo. He mentioned that Lesnar and Reigns were the two top stars in the company, and everyone else was levels below. He stated that The Original Bro could be a probable contender, but he is still not in the upper echelon of talent in WWE.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"The problem is you've got these two, then you've got a fall-off before you get to the next level. That is a problem. So like either way, the WWE is not in a very good position. A guy like Riddle would probably be willing to do that. He'll probably be the guy that says, 'Yeah, I'll do it 365 days a year.' But is that guy ready yet? Is that the guy? So it's quite the dilemma bro, but I think that's what it really comes down to." (From 2:32 - 3:07)

Riddle lost a championship match to Roman Reigns

The RK-Bro member was part of the main event scene last month when he found himself in a title match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Riddle went toe-to-toe with Reigns on the June 17 episode of SmackDown. He hit the champion with an RKO, but the latter kicked out. The bout ended when Reigns struck his opponent in mid-air with a Spear. With this loss, The Original Bro lost the opportunity to challenge for the title as long as Roman held the title.

It remains to be seen whether Riddle can insert himself back into the title scene again. Do you think he will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the future? Sound off in the comments below.

