The latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW saw Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo discuss last night's episode of RAW. This week's RAW definitely was not one of the best and one segment that especially stood out was the 24/7 championship match.

Speaking about the segment, former WWE and WCW head writer Vince Russo clearly expressed that he did not enjoy it. Russo ripped it as one of the worst segments of recent times, calling it "awful". Russo said that the segment made every Superstar involved in it look like an idiot:

I gotta tell you, I would really really have to think and really really rack my brain and dig deep for the last time I saw a segment this bad. I mean I'd have to really really have to... bro this was awful.

What is the inside joke with 24/7? Every pin is a cradle, that's the funny 'haha' spot, every pin is like this and every single guy looks like an idiot.

What happened with the WWE 24/7 Championship on RAW

How many times exactly did the #247Championship just change hands?



At least ... 4? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nKeSqmJ6bv — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2020

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth defended his title on RAW against six challengers - Tucker, Lince Dorado, Erik, Drew Gulak, Gran Metalik and Akira Tozawa.

Tozawa got the first pin before he himself got pinned by Erik. Drew Gulak got the next pin before he was rolled up and pinned by Tucker. Gulak won the title back by pinning Tucker before Tucker pinned him once again.

Metalik was the next one to win the title before Lince Dorado pinned him. R-Truth then pinned Lince Dorado to win back the WWE 24/7 Championship and then subsequently running away with the title belt.

R-Truth is now a 44-time WWE 24/7 Champion. It will be interesting to see how many 24/7 title reigns he accumulates.

