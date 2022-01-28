Ex-WWE writer explains why Ronda Rousey left; what Vince McMahon should be wary of if she returns

Vince Russo feels Vince McMahon must not entirely depend on Ronda Rousey if she returns to WWE as she could quit anytime.

Rousey left the world's biggest professional wrestling promotion after her match with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, bringing her run to an end. The former UFC star has had a child since her exit and is rumored to be in line for a return at Royal Rumble.

In the latest edition of The Bro Show, Vince Russo was asked if WWE should push aside Bianca Belair for a while to make way for the rumored return of Ronda Rousey. Russo believes the company has to be wary about Rousey leaving anytime, as she did in her first run: (8:20 onwards)

"I think a lot of the reason why she left was the house shows. She was not used to (house shows)... she would have her big fight (in UFC), her and her opponent would kick the cr*p out of each other and she goes away for 3, 4, 5, 6 months, and she's training. The house shows, I think that's what killed her. She was not ready for that."

Russo added:

"But the fact of the matter is, she's already left once before. I'm telling you, Vince (McMahon) has to keep that in the back of his mind, because if you do it once, you may be able to do it again."

Russo feels that Belair is a safer option as she is a young talent who is committed to WWE.

Bianca Belair could be an ideal opponent for Ronda Rousey in WWE

Since moving to the main roster in 2020, Belair has gone on to win the women's Royal Rumble match, as well as capture her first title in the company — the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She has gone toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the women's division, including the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

Belair could be a fantastic opponent for Ronda Rousey as she matches up with the former UFC star with her strength and athleticism. The former SmackDown Women's Champion's stock could rise further if she can score a win over Rousey.

