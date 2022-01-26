"He is punching him like a girl" - Damian Priest receives major criticism after his RAW match (Exclusive)

Damian Priest's in-ring work was brought under the scanner on this week's episode of Legion of RAW as Vince Russo admitted that he wasn't a fan of the reigning US Champion's punches.

The 39-year-old defended his title against Kevin Owens on the latest episode of RAW. The story of the match revolved around Priest losing his cool with an unhinged attack on the title challenger, and Russo was least impressed by the star's "dark side."

He believes that Priest's soft punches negatively impacted how fans perceived his aggressive demeanor.

"Here's what was really worse. I could not believe it," said Vince Russo. "It's supposed to be the Damian side. He gets Kevin Owens in the corner, bro; he is punching him like a girl. This is supposed to be the dark side, the Mr. Hyde, the monster, bro; he was literally doing this!"

Vince Russo says Damian Priest's punches made Kevin Owens look weak

Throughout his career, the former WWE writer has witnessed many backstage fallouts. He stated that Owens would have been legitimately unhappy over Priest's striking game during the "old school" days.

The Archer of Infamy was supposed to look like an uncontrollable monster and add another layer to his character on RAW through his beatdown of Kevin Owens.

However, Vince Russo felt that the two RAW superstars didn't benefit much, as he explained below:

"Bro, if this were old school and you had two veterans in there, and this was the same storyline, the Kevin Owens character would beat the living crap out of Damian Priest in the back, because bro, 'You're supposed to maul me and beat me up, and I'm supposed to be hovering in the corner, and you're punching me like a girl? Therefore you are making me look so weak.' That's how it would go down, bro, old school. I could not believe it. This is supposed to be your character, you snap, and you're literally doing this to him in the corner, bro," added the former WWE personality.

Damian Priest is heading in a new creative direction on RAW as WWE is seemingly positioning him as a feared heel on the brand. Feel free to share your opinions on the US Champion's ongoing feud with Kevin Owens in the comments section and let us know how it can shape his gimmick moving forward.

