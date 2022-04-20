Vince Russo says former WWE IC Champ helped The Rock become a megastar

Vince Russo believes Ken Shamrock played an integral role in The Rock’s development as a WWE character in the late 1990s.

The Rock initially struggled to connect with fans as a babyface after making his in-ring debut at Survivor Series 1996. He turned heel in 1997 before feuding with Shamrock over the Intercontinental Championship in 1998.

Russo, WWE’s ex-head writer, reflected on the two superstars’ WrestleMania 14 match during a recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast:

“Shamrock was such an integral part in The Rock becoming The Rock," said Russo. "I honestly feel if there wasn’t that Shamrock stepping stone, I don’t know if The Rock would have became The Rock. I don’t think Ken Shamrock gets enough credit for that, bro. He was so key to The Rock becoming The Rock and larger than life.” [50:04-50:33]

Shamrock made The Rock tap out during their Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 14. However, due to Shamrock’s post-match attack on several officials and referees, his victory was overturned and given to The Great One.

How The Rock caught Vince Russo’s eye in WWE

Following his unsuccessful stint as a babyface singles competitor, The Rock joined D’Lo Brown, Faarooq, and Kama Mustafa in The Nation of Domination faction. Mark Henry and Owen Hart were also added to the group during The Rock’s 14-month run as a Nation member.

Vince Russo went on to recall how the eight-time WWE Champion stood out in The Nation after his underwhelming start as a babyface:

“They put him in The Nation because they didn’t know what to do with him," Russo continued. "So now when The Nation’s in the ring cutting the promos, exactly what you’re saying [The Rock’s facial expressions] is what caught my attention. What caught my attention is he’s stealing the scene and not saying a word.” [50:55-51:16]

The Rock became one of WWE's most popular singles stars after The Nation disbanded in October 1998. More than two decades later, it has been heavily speculated that the Hollywood megastar could face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year.

