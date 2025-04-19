Vince Russo says female star is the best thing in WWE every week (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has put over a female WWE star for being a consistent performer week in and week out. The person is none other than Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former WWE writer called Chelsea Green his favorite part of Friday Night SmackDown every week.

"Okay, I'll tell you what was the favorite part for me of the show and it is every single show. Every single show when Chelsea Green is in the rap, because, my God, she gets it bro. I don't know when we talk about getting it."

Russo elaborated on his praise for Chelsea by noting she understands her character and that she is super entertaining between the ropes.

"I don't know if there's anyone in the entire industry right now that gets it more than Chelsea Green 1000%. She knows her character, she understands her character, she's entertaining as hell. You want to see her, you never get tired of her. Bro, she's the best thing on the show every week." [From 27:43 onwards]

After losing to Zelina Vega last week on WWE SmackDown via count out, this week Chelsea Green lost via pinfall to the former Queen of the Ring. Fans will have to wait to see what's next in store for the two women.

