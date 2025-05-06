  • home icon
  • Vince Russo says former WWE Champion will return to shock Gunther at Backlash: "That's what I'm hearing" (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified May 06, 2025 08:55 GMT
Gunther and Pat McAfee on RAW. [Image via WWE.com]
Gunther and Pat McAfee engaged in a war of words on this week's WWE RAW ahead of their Backlash match. Vince Russo feels Goldberg would make his comeback at the WWE PLE to set up a match against The Ring General.

Following his world title loss to Jey Uso, Gunther has embarked on a surprising creative path. The former World Heavyweight Champion choked out Pat McAfee, leading to a match being announced between the two.

McAfee has wrestled a couple of matches in the past, but is in no way equipped to take on Gunther, though he doesn't seem afraid of the challenge. On the latest RAW episode, Gunther promised to give Pat the beating of a lifetime at Backlash, but WWE could set the stage for a long-awaited return.

Vince Russo claimed he'd heard about Goldberg's potential return to confront Gunther at WrestleMania. WWE has already teased a showdown between Gunther and Goldberg in the past, and Russo believed the singles match could happen at SummerSlam.

"I'm hearing through the grapevine that this match at Backlash, who is going to make the save for McAfee? Goldberg. That's how they are going to get out of the match. That's what I'm hearing. SummerSlam (Gunther vs. Goldberg). That's what I'm hearing." [From 35:33 onwards]
Vince Russo wasn't too impressed by Gunther and McAfee's segment, as he saw it as WWE's way of burying a former world champion.

After what Pat McAfee said about the Red brand, Vince Russo wished he had seen Gunther execute another ruthless attack on his Backlash opponent.

"Punter buries star. Okay, you want a punter to bury the guy who used to be your world champion. Fine. I hate that stuff. I absolutely hate that stuff. When McAfee was popping off to Gunther like that, he should have grabbed him by the throat until his eyes popped out of his head and absolutely destroyed him." [34:30 - 35:00]
Pat McAfee seemingly does not stand a chance against Gunther and will most likely lose after putting up a courageous fight. All eyes, however, will be on Bill Goldberg if he shows up to finally get the ball rolling on his speculated retirement match.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

