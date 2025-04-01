Vince Russo says "Triple H caved" while booking 39-year-old WWE star (Exclusive)

Chief Content Officer Triple H turned Cody Rhodes from a two-time Royal Rumble winner to Undisputed WWE Champion. The 39-year-old star beat Roman Reigns for the top title at WrestleMania 40, and he is set to defend his championship against John Cena at this year's Show of Shows.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Vince Russo addressed Triple H's booking of Cody Rhodes, claiming WWE's head booker "caved" because The American Nightmare had to finish his story.

"The marks picked him. The marks picked him. You know, led by Dave LaGreca in his pink robe. And Cody had a win for Cody to finish the story. So Triple H caved. Cody finished the story. So now the marks feel like they're responsible for Cody and Cody's their guy. That is it in a nutshell, man," Russo said. [From 24:44 onwards]

Dr. Chris Featherstone chimed in by mentioning the origin of the feud between Cody Rhodes and The Rock, noting the WWE Universe picked Cody as their guy to hijack the story.

"Yep. Because Cody wasn't getting this type of reaction before The Rock stuff and the fans hijacked. The fans felt better by hijacking the story. And because they chose Cody as the person to hijack this story, they feel empowered. And because of this, that's what they're riding on," Featherstone noted. [From 25:07 onwards]

Cody Rhodes laid out John Cena this week on WWE RAW. Fans will have to wait to see how The Cenation Leader reacts to the attack on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

