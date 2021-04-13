Vince Russo says two current WWE RAW Superstars are being punished [Exclusive]

Vince Russo feels that WWE is punishing two current RAW Superstars because of how they were booked on last night's show.

The Viking Raiders returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania, facing Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, formerly of The Hurt Business. Ivar and Erik ended up winning the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that the manner in which Benjamin and Alexander were booked last night was WWE's way of punishing them, while also justifying the company's decision to break up The Hurt Business. Russo went on to explain:

"The Viking Raiders came back to defeat The Hurt Business so I guess that was their punishment for Lashley and MVP maybe speaking up because they didn't want to break up The Hurt Business. Now not only have we broken them up but we've beaten them with the Viking Raiders. So now they mean nothing."

Vince Russo on Charlotte Flair's return on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair made her return on the RAW after WrestleMania. Flair did not compete at WrestleMania and was recently out with COVID. Andrade recently revealed how a WWE doctor also told Charlotte that she might be pregnant, although this turned out not to be the case.

Vince Russo was pretty happy with Charlotte Flair's WWE RAW return. Here's what he had to say about her promo:

"Then we had Charlotte Flair. I have got to say this, Charlotte looked like a million bucks. She looked great, the outfit was great, it was very appealing, it was very sexy, she cut a very long promo though, about her not being at WrestleMania, there were a lot of mishaps and none of it was her fault. Then she ended it with a mic drop."

Charlotte Flair later came out and interfered during Asuka and Rhea Ripley's match, taking out both women.

