"What was the point" - Former writer says WWE made a big mistake with The Fiend [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently revealed what he felt was a mistake by WWE in how they had booked The Fiend in the last few months, i.e., keeping The Fiend off television.

Randy Orton faced Alexa Bliss at WWE Fastlane in a rare Intergender match. The Viper ended up losing after The Fiend's return, who returned to WWE television after a gap of three months. We also saw The Fiend take out Orton on RAW last night.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his take on this week's show. During the discussion, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked why fans should care about The Fiend beating Randy Orton if Alexa Bliss has already beaten 'The Viper'.

Vince Russo opened up about one aspect of The Fiend's booking that had particularly puzzled him. Russo pointed out that the new mask was not marketable and not something fans would want to buy, unlike the original incarnation.

In lieu of this, Russo asked why WWE had to 'burn' The Fiend and keep him off television for three months.

"Can I hit you with something more puzzling than that? There was a lot on tonight's show where the stuff was just banging me over the head immediately. I didn't watch Fastlane but I saw the clips and I saw what happened. Here's the thing I'm thinking of, The Fiend has not been on TV for the last three months, a major character in the show you didn't have in the toolbox. Now after three months he's come back and he's wearing a really cr***y looking mask and I'm saying to myself, before he got 'burned', I'm sure you sold a lot of that mask. That was a realy cool looking mask. Now I'm thinking, what was the point of 'burning' this guy and keeping him off TV for three months."

What went down between The Fiend and Randy Orton on WWE RAW

Randy Orton came out on WWE RAW and called out The Fiend, calling him an "abomination". Alexa Bliss came out after this and warned Randy Orton to be careful of what he wished for. The lights went out after this, and The Fiend appeared behind Randy Orton.

Orton took his can of gasoline and doused The Fiend with it as the latter just stood there. Orton went for the matches but ended up hitting The Fiend with an RKO instead. The Fiend was pretty much unaffected by this, and he took out Orton with a Sister Abigail as Alexa Bliss danced with joy.

