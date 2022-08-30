Vince Russo says WWE made a big mistake with two Superstars on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that WWE made a big mistake with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on RAW this week.

The main event of the show saw Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah beat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the final of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Aliyah pinned Kai after a roll-up to win the titles for her team.

Dr. Chris Featherstone, the host of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, insinuated that Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai should have won the match to keep their momentum going. Former WWE writer Vince Russo agreed and added that because of the booking, instead of Bayley elevating the new main roster stars, the opposite happened:

"You bring Bayley back, she's been out a year and a half or whatever. You bring her back with two girls I don't even know. There is a good chance that rather than her elevating these two girls, these two girls could drag her down. Last week, Bayley beat Aliyah. And this week, Aliyah beats one of the two girls with Bayley. That's exactly what I said. Why would Bayley surround herself with losers?" [1:10:03 to 1:10:44]

Vince Russo on Superstars repeatedly interfering in matches on WWE RAW

Vince Russo also pointed out another big issue with WWE RAW in the last few weeks. He said that both Bayley and Rhea Ripley repeatedly interfere in matches, but no one tries to stop them from being in their respective teams' corners.

Russo felt that at one point referees should just bar them from ringside to avoid the inevitable interference:

"This is another gigantic hole for me. Bayley's down there. Why don't they come down there until she does something? And, again, you've got to bar these people from interfering in matches every week. At some point, you've got to be more creative than that. If Rhea Ripley and Bayley are going to interfere every single week, at some point the referee will say, no more." [1:08:05 to 1:08:54]

Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai will be in action this Saturday at Clash At The Castle, where they will face the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

