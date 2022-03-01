"Bianca Belair's hair never did that" - WWE Veteran says Becky Lynch had fake wounds on RAW (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch had a memorable night for the wrong reasons on WWE RAW, as she lost her tag team match and experienced a brutal attack from Bianca Belair.

"The EST of WWE" used her braids to inflict damage to Lynch's abdomen area, and the RAW Women's Champion even showed off the welt marks of the assault after the bout.

Vince Russo, however, feels that the marks were already present on Becky Lynch's stomach before Belair's hair whip. The former WWE writer revealed his observations on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and explained the fundamental flaws in the booking of Belair and Lynch.

Russo stated that Becky Lynch acted like a babyface on RAW despite being a heel. He also criticized the company for its odd creative decisions for the ongoing RAW Women's Championship feud.

"It was very odd to me because, first of all, you're whipping her with braided hair, and it looked like Becky lifted up the top that she was wearing," said Vince Russo. "There was a mark underneath it already there. That's exactly what it looked like to me because she had to lift up, and when she lifted up, a mark was revealed. Bianca Belair's hair never did that. My point is, I don't know what the point of that is. What is the point of that? Bro, Bianca Belair is the babyface. Becky is the heel. A heel would do that to a babyface. Now the babyface wants revenge. Why would a babyface do that to a heel, and a heel is showing us her welts? Bro, everything is just backward and very confusing." [9:21 - 10:31]

It's smoke and mirror: Vince Russo on WWE's piped-in sounds

As highlighted by guest co-host Jeremy Bennett, some of Belair's hair-whip hits sounded like they were stolen from an "Indiana Jones" movie.

Russo chimed in and noted that WWE even used artificial crowd noise during Damian Prest's entrance. Russo shared his belief that it's hard to find anything authentic in WWE anymore. He then brought more attention to Becky Lynch possibly sporting a fake wound on RAW.

"Absolutely, and if you don't believe me, all anybody has to do, go back bro, and watch, what's his face, Damian Priest's entrance," continued Russo. "There is such a pop, and nobody in the audience is reacting. Nobody! That's what they are doing, bro. They are pipping in these sounds. It's smoke and mirror. But like I said, she had to lift up to show. I noticed it right away; she didn't hit you that high. You could tell it was underneath; it was underneath her top." [10:48 - 11:30]

What are your thoughts on Vince Russo's remarks about Bianca Belair's hair-whip attack during WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Colin Tessier

